Marcos marks 68th birthday with launch of free Love Bus rides in Metro Manila

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. marked his 68th birthday on Saturday by launching free rides on the newly revived Love Bus, an all-electric fleet aimed at easing the daily commute in Metro Manila.

The service was inaugurated at the Valenzuela Gateway Complex, where Marcos arrived aboard one of the buses with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their son, Joseph Simon.

In his speech, the President urged the public to take advantage of the program, which will run until September 30.

“Tangkilikin po ninyo ang ating bagong Love Bus para makabawas pasahe, makapag-savings, mabawasan ang traffic at polusyon dahil electric ito,” Marcos said, adding that the initiative will help reduce long waiting times, heavy traffic, and air pollution from traditional buses.

The Love Bus fleet consists of 20 electric units equipped with ramps, wheelchair spaces, and other accessibility features. Each vehicle can accommodate 20 seated passengers, 10 standing commuters, and four wheelchairs.

Under the scheme, persons with disabilities and senior citizens will enjoy free rides at all times, while other passengers may ride for free during peak hours, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The buses will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To access the service, commuters must register through the Love Bus mobile app, currently available on Android and set to be released on iOS next week, the Presidential Communications Office said.

A partnership between the Department of Transportation and Global Electric Transport, the program was first pilot-tested in Cebu and Davao in July.

The revival of the Love Bus, originally introduced in the 1970s during the time of former First Lady Imelda Marcos as the country’s first air-conditioned bus service, was announced by the President in his State of the Nation Address last July.