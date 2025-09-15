Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court acquits Filipina in cannabis smuggling case

The Dubai Court of Appeal has overturned a 10-year prison sentence against a 35-year-old Filipina who was earlier convicted of smuggling cannabis extract into the UAE. The appellate judges ruled to acquit her of all charges and ordered only the confiscation of the seized substance.

The case began in December 2024 when customs officers at Dubai International Airport found 20 vape cartridges hidden in pancake mix packages. Forensic tests confirmed the cartridges contained 20 grams of cannabis extract. The Dubai Criminal Court had sentenced her in March 2025 to 10 years in prison, a Dh100,000 fine, and deportation.

Her legal team appealed, arguing she had no knowledge of the concealed narcotics, had a clean record, and did not intend to smuggle drugs. After reviewing the evidence, the Court of Appeal concluded there was insufficient proof of deliberate possession, leading to her full acquittal in September.

