DMW Trains 150 Welfare Desk Officers in Qatar to Strengthen OFW Support

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar, held a two-day skills training for 150 Welfare Desk Officers (WEDOs) from accredited recruitment agencies on September 12–13, 2025 at the Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence. The training aimed to enhance frontline services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Qatar.

The event was opened by Philippine Ambassador to Qatar, H.E. Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, who emphasized the collaboration between the Embassy, the MWO led by Labor Attaché Eduard C. Ferrer, and DMW-Manila delegates. Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. highlighted the vital role of WEDOs as first responders to employment-related issues faced by migrant workers. Topics included handling Requests for Assistance, immigration matters, legal remedies, gender-sensitive counseling, and available OWWA and consular services.

A case study workshop allowed participants to apply their learnings to real-life worker scenarios, followed by the interactive “WeDO. WeDon’t” session led by Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito-Fermin. The training concluded with renewed commitment among WEDOs to deliver timely, effective, and compassionate support for Filipino workers in Qatar.