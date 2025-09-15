Latest NewsNews

Bishops Urge Suspension of NAIA Fee Hikes, Call for Transparency

Three Catholic bishops have appealed to government officials and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to immediately suspend the across-the-board fee hikes at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that took effect on September 14. During a concelebrated Mass “for Guidance, Truth, and Accountability for aviation industry officials,” Bishops Ben Labor, Aldrin Lleva, and Agustino Tangca stressed that public welfare must take precedence over corporate profit.

In their joint statement, the bishops urged the Supreme Court to temporarily halt the new charges—including higher travel taxes, terminal fees, and rental rates—until all stakeholders are properly consulted. They emphasized that transparency and accountability should guide airport operations, especially since millions of passengers, workers, and small businesses will be directly affected.

The new rates, under the Manila International Airport Authority’s Revised Administrative Order No. 1 (2024), raise terminal fees for international passengers from ₱550 to ₱950 and for domestic passengers from ₱200 to ₱390. Civic groups and airport workers have also petitioned the Supreme Court to declare the NAIA public-private partnership (PPP) with San Miguel-led NNIC unconstitutional due to what they describe as burdensome fee increases.

