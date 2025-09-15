Al Ain man ordered to repay Dh150,000 in villa fraud case

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a man convicted of fraud to repay Dh150,000 to a claimant he tricked into believing he owned a villa for sale. The ruling requires the defendant to return Dh100,000 paid as a down payment, along with Dh50,000 in compensation for financial and psychological damages.

Court records showed that the claimant agreed to buy the villa for Dh450,000, but later discovered the property did not belong to the seller. The fraudster even handed over keys to reinforce the deception. A prior criminal conviction had already established the defendant’s guilt in the case.

Judges noted that the man failed to return the funds and did not appear in court to contest the claim. The court held him fully liable for the fraud, the claimant’s loss of funds, and emotional distress, ordering him to pay the full amount plus legal fees and expenses.