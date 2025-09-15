Abu Dhabi court jails eight for online child exploitation

Abu Dhabi has sentenced eight individuals to prison for online child sexual exploitation, after investigations revealed they lured minors through social media and gaming platforms to share explicit material. The offenders were also convicted of possessing and exchanging indecent content involving children.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court handed down jail terms ranging from three to 15 years, along with fines of up to Dh1 million. The court also ordered the confiscation of devices used in the crimes, closure of related online accounts, internet-use bans, and the deportation of three convicts after serving their prison terms.

Authorities said the convictions followed extensive surveillance of suspicious online activity. Forensic analysis of seized devices confirmed the presence of illegal material. The Public Prosecution urged parents to closely monitor children’s digital activity, especially on social media and gaming platforms, and educate them on how to respond to online blackmail.