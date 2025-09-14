Latest NewsNews

UAE Bad Loans Hit Record Low, Banking Sector Stronger Than Ever – Central Bank

The Central Bank of the UAE has announced a historic drop in non-performing loans (NPLs), signaling stronger resilience in the country’s banking system. According to the bank’s financial soundness indicators, the share of NPLs fell to just 3.4 percent of total loans by the second quarter of 2025 — nearly half the 6.8 percent recorded in late 2022. This reflects a 44 percent decline in troubled loans over two years.

In value terms, NPLs slid from Dh131.2 billion in mid-2023 to Dh91 billion by mid-2025. Provisions for covering these loans also decreased, with the coverage ratio easing to 57.3 percent. Despite this, profitability surged across the sector: net income after tax reached Dh86.1 billion in Q2 2025, up from Dh78.1 billion a year earlier. Pre-tax earnings climbed to Dh98 billion.

The banking sector’s stability was further reinforced by strong liquidity and capital buffers. Liquid assets rose to Dh871.3 billion, representing 17.7 percent of total banking assets, while the overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.3 percent — well above the Basel III minimum of 13 percent. The Central Bank said these results underline the UAE’s robust financial health and its ability to withstand global economic headwinds.

