Tito Sotto Blasts Fresh Senate Coup Rumors: ‘What Are They Afraid Of?

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III slammed renewed talk of another leadership shake-up in the Senate — barely a week since the new officers assumed their posts.

“Very devious! Wala pang hearing ang Blue Ribbon ni Ping Lacson gusto ng ilan magpalitan agad. What are they so afraid of?” Sotto wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo Lacson also debunked the reports alleging that Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano was gathering support to take over the Senate presidency.

Sotto’s remarks drew backing from netizens, some of whom urged him to fight back against any “coup,” while others criticized the alleged move as fear of the truth being uncovered.