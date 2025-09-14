Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia Nabs 21,000+ in Massive Crackdown on Illegal Residents and Workers

Saudi security forces arrested 21,339 people in just one week as part of a nationwide campaign targeting residency, border, and labor violations, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. The joint inspections with other government agencies ran from September 4 to 10 and spanned the entire kingdom.

Of those arrested, 12,955 were violators of residency rules, 4,198 broke border security laws, and 4,186 breached labor regulations. Authorities have already deported 11,687 individuals, while more than 25,000 are processing travel documents through their embassies. Another 2,349 detainees are arranging final travel plans.

The ministry also reported that 1,314 people were caught trying to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally — the majority from Ethiopia and Yemen. Meanwhile, 23 people were arrested for providing housing, jobs, or transportation to violators. In total, 32,280 expatriates remain in custody as legal proceedings move forward.

