Qatar Replaces Health Cards with National ID for Citizens’ Medical Services

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced that Qatari citizens will no longer need separate health cards to access medical services, starting Friday. Instead, they can now use their national ID cards, eliminating fees for obtaining or replacing health cards and simplifying access to healthcare.

The decision, issued under Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud’s Decision No. 46 of 2025, officially cancels a 2023 regulation that required separate cards. Citizens can present their national IDs at Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and other accredited healthcare facilities free of charge.

According to the ministry, the move is part of a broader effort to streamline government services and improve patient experience. Residents, however, will continue to use their health cards under the current system. Authorities urged citizens to carry their national IDs when visiting medical facilities to ensure smooth access to services.