Latest NewsNews

Qatar Replaces Health Cards with National ID for Citizens’ Medical Services

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced that Qatari citizens will no longer need separate health cards to access medical services, starting Friday. Instead, they can now use their national ID cards, eliminating fees for obtaining or replacing health cards and simplifying access to healthcare.

The decision, issued under Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud’s Decision No. 46 of 2025, officially cancels a 2023 regulation that required separate cards. Citizens can present their national IDs at Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and other accredited healthcare facilities free of charge.

According to the ministry, the move is part of a broader effort to streamline government services and improve patient experience. Residents, however, will continue to use their health cards under the current system. Authorities urged citizens to carry their national IDs when visiting medical facilities to ensure smooth access to services.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

538532759 1343498267146209 2923676715927535282 n

Dingdong Dantes Speaks Out on Corruption: “I have never felt so disillusioned, anxious, disturbed, and angry all at once”

1 min ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Police Summon Reckless Driver for Dangerous Overtaking on Two-Way Street

11 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Two Men to Repay Over Dh1 Million in Fraudulent Cheque Case

24 mins ago
iStock 2164923969 2

Saudi Arabia Closes Arar Border After Smuggling Bust Leaves Iraqi Pilgrims Stranded

51 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button