Lacson Slams ‘Fake Coup’ Story in Senate Shake-up Buzz

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson shut down rumors claiming there would be another leadership change in the Senate. The report, published by “OneTV Philippines,” alleged that Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano had secured enough numbers to claim the Senate presidency.

Calling the post “fake” and “meant to deceive,” Lacson said it was a desperate attempt to stir confusion and test the Senate majority bloc’s unity. He even quipped that if there’s a song called “Achy Breaky Heart,” this one should be titled “Faky Breaky News.”

Lacson stressed that any legitimate leadership change in the Senate must go through proper process — at least 13 senators signing a resolution, informing the sitting Senate President, and proceeding officially in session, not through random media claims.

It can be recalled that the last leadership shake-up happened on September 8, when Sen. Tito Sotto was elected Senate President, with Lacson taking the role of Senate President Pro Tempore and Blue Ribbon Committee chair.