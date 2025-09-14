Dubai Police Summon Reckless Driver for Dangerous Overtaking on Two-Way Street

Dubai Police have summoned a motorist after he was caught overtaking dangerously on a two-way street, an act that nearly caused a head-on collision. The driver’s actions endangered not only his own life but also that of other road users, authorities said.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, explained that the motorist attempted to overtake in a prohibited area, ignoring oncoming traffic. “This reckless act posed a severe threat to his own life and the lives of others, nearly resulting in a head-on collision — an accident only avoided thanks to the quick reflexes of the other driver,” he said.

The officer stressed that overtaking in restricted zones is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to fatal accidents. Dubai Police reiterated their commitment to strictly enforcing traffic laws and urged the public to report reckless behaviour through the “We Are All Police” service by calling 901 or using the smart app.