Dubai Police Smash Global Fraud Gang Laundering Millions Through Fake Firms

Dubai Police have taken down an international criminal syndicate that laundered millions of dollars using shell companies. The gang set up fake commercial entities to disguise themselves as legitimate businesses while funneling illicit funds through fraudulent financial transactions.

Investigators revealed that the operation relied on compromised bank cards to steal money, which was then transferred through bogus firms to conceal its origins. By posing as genuine enterprises, the criminals were able to bypass regulators and banks — until the Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation stepped in.

Through close surveillance and cooperation with strategic partners, specialized police units cracked the group’s tactics, arrested all its members, and handed them over to judicial authorities. Dubai Police emphasized their ongoing mission to fight organized fraud and protect the emirate’s financial system, urging the public to report suspicious activity via the “Police Eye” service or by calling 901.