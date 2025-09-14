Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police Makes History: First Force in UAE to Earn Global Gender Equality Seal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

Dubai Police has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first police force in the UAE to receive the prestigious ISO 53800:2024 certification for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The honor, awarded by Bureau Veritas, highlights the force’s dedication to building a fair and inclusive workplace where both men and women thrive.

The recognition comes after the Dubai Police Women’s Council worked extensively to meet strict international standards. These include fair pay, equal opportunities across ranks, stronger work-life balance, and training programs to raise awareness against discrimination. Leaders emphasized that this achievement reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to aligning with the UAE’s broader vision of women empowerment under the 2023–2031 policy.

Major General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla praised the award as proof of the force’s “institutional culture of fairness,” while Lt. Col. Anoud Al Saadi, President of the Women’s Council, called it a shared success. Together, they stressed that this milestone not only empowers women in leadership and operational roles but also reinforces Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation as champions of equality.

