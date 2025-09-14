Latest NewsNews

Comelec to Proclaim Gabriela’s Sarah Elago as 64th Party-List Rep in Congress

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) confirmed that Gabriela Women’s Party first nominee Sarah Elago will soon take her oath as the 64th party-list representative in the House of Representatives.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said the proclamation could happen on Thursday, with Elago expected to be sworn in before House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This comes after the Comelec en banc junked the Duterte Youth Party-list’s appeal to overturn a division ruling that disqualified them for failure to comply with proper procedures. Garcia added that there will be no more obstacles in the House since all parties have already been informed of the decision.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

537226872 1350478209775282 2958688822158749449 n

(no title)

41 seconds ago
529677628 30966066233008994 8679503621334125642 n

Bea Alonzo Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumors: ‘I Want to Keep It Private’

8 mins ago
546152226 1212901311020822 2790495789913719583 n

Laban o Bawi: Sexbomb Girls Set Stage on Fire with Reunion Concert at Aranete

30 mins ago
545697586 1376222277193556 5112207592862723690 n

Lacson Slams ‘Fake Coup’ Story in Senate Shake-up Buzz

43 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button