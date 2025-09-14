Comelec to Proclaim Gabriela’s Sarah Elago as 64th Party-List Rep in Congress

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) confirmed that Gabriela Women’s Party first nominee Sarah Elago will soon take her oath as the 64th party-list representative in the House of Representatives.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said the proclamation could happen on Thursday, with Elago expected to be sworn in before House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This comes after the Comelec en banc junked the Duterte Youth Party-list’s appeal to overturn a division ruling that disqualified them for failure to comply with proper procedures. Garcia added that there will be no more obstacles in the House since all parties have already been informed of the decision.