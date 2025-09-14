Bea Alonzo Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumors: ‘I Want to Keep It Private’

Actress Bea Alonzo has addressed online buzz claiming she’s already engaged to her boyfriend, businessman Vincent Co.

Bea told reporter Nelson Canlas that while she’s aware people are eager to know details about her personal life, she prefers to keep things private. “I have nothing to clarify and I want to keep things private,” she said, adding, “There’s nothing to say actually.”

Still, Bea confirmed that she is “very happy” in her relationship with Co. The actress first admitted their romance during a gala night last August 2, remarking that their relationship was already “obvious.”