Apple Unveils iPhone 17, New ‘Air’ Model: Which One’s For You?

Staff Report

Apple’s 2025 iPhones are finally here — and for the first time in years, the lineup looks very different. The base iPhone 17 keeps things familiar with upgrades like ProMotion (120Hz) and brighter, tougher displays. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max get a bold redesign with vapor chamber cooling, triple 48-MP cameras, and up to 2TB storage.

The big surprise? The all-new iPhone Air — Apple’s thinnest and lightest phone ever at just 5.6 mm and 165 grams, made of titanium. It trades away some camera and battery perks for portability, but it’s the sleekest iPhone yet.

Prices start at $799 (₱46,000+) for iPhone 17, $999 for iPhone Air, $1,099 for iPhone 17 Pro, and $1,199 for iPhone 17 Pro Max. Preorders are live now, with official sales kicking off September 19.

