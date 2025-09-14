Abu Dhabi Court Orders Two Men to Repay Over Dh1 Million in Fraudulent Cheque Case

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has upheld a ruling requiring two men to jointly repay more than Dh1 million, along with Dh200,000 in compensation, after one of them exploited a power of attorney to issue fraudulent cheques.

Court records show the dispute began when a company owner discovered his employee, acting as his agent, colluded with another man to issue two cheques worth Dh1,049,600. The cheques were cashed without any legitimate business purpose, amounting to misappropriation of company funds. The employee had already been convicted in absentia in a related criminal case and failed to appeal that verdict.

The businessman then pursued civil claims, seeking repayment and damages. Both the civil and appellate courts ruled in his favor. In its final decision, the Court of Cassation dismissed the appeal, confirming the two defendants remain jointly liable for the full cheque amount plus the Dh200,000 compensation.