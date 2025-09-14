41 Quakes Rock Kanlaon Volcano; Phivolcs Warns of Possible Explosive Eruption

Phivolcs recorded 41 volcanic-tectonic earthquakes at Kanlaon Volcano from 11 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, September 14. The strongest was a magnitude 4.6 quake, felt at Intensity III in La Carlota City, Bacolod City, and Canlaon City, and reported in nearby towns including Bago City, Murcia, and La Castellana.

Experts explained the tremors were caused by rock fracturing as magma or gas rises beneath the volcano. Sulfur dioxide emissions were measured at 1,122 tons per day, slightly lower than usual, but still posing the risk of gas pressure buildup that could trigger an eruption if not released.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, signaling increased unrest and the possibility of sudden explosions ejecting ash, rocks, and dangerous pyroclastic flows.

Authorities strictly remind residents to stay out of the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and remain alert within the 6-kilometer radius.