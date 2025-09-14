Latest NewsNews

41 Quakes Rock Kanlaon Volcano; Phivolcs Warns of Possible Explosive Eruption

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Phivolcs recorded 41 volcanic-tectonic earthquakes at Kanlaon Volcano from 11 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, September 14. The strongest was a magnitude 4.6 quake, felt at Intensity III in La Carlota City, Bacolod City, and Canlaon City, and reported in nearby towns including Bago City, Murcia, and La Castellana.

Experts explained the tremors were caused by rock fracturing as magma or gas rises beneath the volcano. Sulfur dioxide emissions were measured at 1,122 tons per day, slightly lower than usual, but still posing the risk of gas pressure buildup that could trigger an eruption if not released.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, signaling increased unrest and the possibility of sudden explosions ejecting ash, rocks, and dangerous pyroclastic flows.

Authorities strictly remind residents to stay out of the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and remain alert within the 6-kilometer radius.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2164923969 2

Saudi Arabia Closes Arar Border After Smuggling Bust Leaves Iraqi Pilgrims Stranded

2 mins ago
Jail istock

Saudi Arabia Nabs 21,000+ in Massive Crackdown on Illegal Residents and Workers

9 mins ago
G0yFA3fXUAAl0s5

Dubai Police Smash Global Fraud Gang Laundering Millions Through Fake Firms

27 mins ago
iStock 884098368

UAE Bad Loans Hit Record Low, Banking Sector Stronger Than Ever – Central Bank

31 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button