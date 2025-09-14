Filmmaker Lav Diaz surprised listeners with his bold remark: Vice Ganda should run for president during a guesting on Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac’s “Walang Kwentang Podcast”.

Asked about his favorite Vice Ganda films, Lav mentioned “Petrang Kabayo” and “Praybeyt Benjamin,” which he even described as “symbolic.” He then explained his idea, saying, “Let’s use pop culture to destroy them. Who’s the biggest pop culture icon now? Vice Ganda! Let’s use that because that’s the battlefield today.”

Lav added enthusiastically, “Start it now — Vice Ganda for President! Turn it into a movement.”

The director’s comments gained traction online, with many netizens agreeing and even comparing Vice to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was also a comedian before becoming head of state.