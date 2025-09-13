UAE and France leaders discuss regional stability, Palestinian statehood

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation under the framework of the UAE-France strategic partnership and to address the recent Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

Both leaders strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron emphasized the need to intensify international efforts toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, viewing it as essential for lasting peace in the Middle East.

The leaders also reaffirmed their opposition to any Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank or other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories or to forcibly displace Palestinians. They warned that such actions would undermine regional stability and jeopardize the two-state solution in accordance with international law.