Palace names members of independent body to probe DPWH flood control projects

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed two members of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) tasked to investigate corruption in flood control projects over the past decade, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana A. Fajardo were named as members of the commission.

The President also designated Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser, who will act as an investigator of the body.

Under Executive Order No. 94 issued on Sept. 11, the ICI is mandated to probe anomalies in flood control and related projects of the DPWH from the past 10 years and recommend charges against involved officials, employees, or private individuals.

“To lead this task, the President has appointed individuals of proven competence, integrity, and deep familiarity with infrastructure, finance, and institutional reform,” said Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro in a briefing.

Singson, who headed the DPWH from 2010 to 2016, was credited with spearheading major reforms in the agency to promote transparency and prevent ghost projects. He also previously led the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) from 1998 to 2002.

Fajardo, currently managing partner of SGV and Co., has more than three decades of experience in auditing, risk management, and governance in both public and private institutions.

Meanwhile, Magalong, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy director general and ex-head of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, was cited for his background in high-level probes and organizational reforms.

Castro said the chairperson of the ICI will be announced by President Marcos in the coming days.