Etihad sets new milestone with 2 million passengers in August

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 seconds ago

Etihad Airways has set a new record, carrying more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time in its history.

The airline welcomed 2.0 million guests in August 2025, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Etihad achieved a passenger load factor of 91 percent, up from 89 percent in August 2024, reflecting strong demand and efficient capacity utilization.

Year-to-date, Etihad has transported 14.2 million passengers, an 18 percent increase over the same period in 2024, with an average load factor of 88 percent.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said, “August was a landmark month for Etihad as we carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time in our history. This record performance, combined with 22 percent year-on-year growth and a 91 percent load factor, reflects the trust travellers place in our people and the extraordinary service they deliver every day.”

Etihad’s operating fleet has grown to 112 aircraft, supporting a network of 81 passenger destinations. The airline also introduced its new A321LR in August, bringing wide-body luxury to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region.

