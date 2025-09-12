UAE shuts down 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices

Authorities have closed 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain after receiving numerous complaints from residents, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced.

The action, carried out in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), found that the offices were operating without licences or under permits issued outside Abu Dhabi. Legal, administrative, and financial penalties were imposed, and the cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Complaints from residents included the offices’ failure to honour commitments to families and employers.

MoHRE stressed it will continue monitoring recruitment offices across the country to ensure compliance with regulations, urging the public to transact only with licensed providers. A full list of authorised offices is available on its website. Violations can be reported through MoHRE’s digital channels, hotline 600590000, or the toll-free Labour Claims and Advisory Centre at 80084.

Earlier this year, the ministry penalised 40 recruitment offices nationwide for 140 confirmed violations and shut down 77 unauthorised social media accounts in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).