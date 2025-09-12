Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PHLPost joins global forum on postal modernization in Dubai

Leana Bernardo

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is representing the country at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from September 8 to 19, as part of international efforts to modernize the postal sector.

The high-level forum brings together ministers, regulators, and postal leaders worldwide to develop strategies and a work plan for 2026–2029.

Philippine delegates include PHLPost Postmaster General and CEO Maximo Sta. Maria III, Assistant Postmaster General for Operations Benjie Yotoko, and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.

“For the Philippines, the presence of Sta. Maria and Yotoko affirmed PHLPost’s commitment to align with global strategies, pursue digital transformation, and strengthen the postal sector’s contribution to economic and social development,” PHLPost said in a press release.

The congress focuses on modernizing postal services amid rapid digitization, growth in e-commerce, and evolving customer expectations. Leaders highlighted inclusive diversification, expansion into financial services, logistics, and digital innovations as key drivers of sustainable growth.

The forum also emphasized empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the postal network, integrating postal development into national strategies, and adopting flexible regulations to maintain universal service while ensuring competitiveness and resilience.

