Philippines protests China’s creation of ‘nature reserve’ at Scarborough Shoal

The Philippines has lodged a protest against China’s move to establish a so-called “nature reserve” at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), calling it a violation of international law and an infringement on Manila’s sovereign rights.

“Bajo de Masinloc is a longstanding and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday. “The Philippines likewise has the exclusive authority to establish environmental protection areas over its territory and relevant maritime zones.”

The DFA said it will file a formal diplomatic protest, stressing that China’s action is “illegitimate and unlawful” and violates the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, and the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Beijing announced Wednesday that its State Council had approved the creation of the “Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve” at Scarborough Shoal, a disputed area frequently at the center of maritime standoffs between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

The Philippines has repeatedly declared that any Chinese construction at Bajo de Masinloc would cross a “red line.” Last month, a Chinese navy ship collided with a China Coast Guard vessel while attempting to block a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the shoal.

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Beijing’s claim of environmental protection was “obviously another maneuvering move to justify their 10-dash line claim” in the South China Sea.