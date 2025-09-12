Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA warns OFW lounges may shut down in 2026 due to budget cuts

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo45 mins ago

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) warned that services at the OFW lounges may be discontinued in 2026 due to budget cuts.

During the House appropriations committee hearing on the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) proposed 2026 budget, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the P142 million allocation under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) is not enough to sustain the lounges.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Chair, if we follow the allocation at the NEP, we cannot continue the level of service that we’re giving our OFWs for not even one of the lounges,” Caunan said.

The lounges, currently operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, provide free food, water, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and sleeping quarters for overseas Filipino workers waiting for their flights. Caunan said they also serve as a last contact point where first-time OFWs can inquire about travel processes.

She added that OWWA hopes to expand the lounges to Clark International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport but noted that this would require additional funding.

Agimat party-list Rep. Bryan Revilla urged the panel to restore the full budget proposed by the DMW and OWWA, which had been cut to P10.2 billion under the NEP. He pointed out that the amount pales in comparison to the P2.2 trillion in remittances sent by OFWs in 2024.

“Instead of slashing OWWA’s budget, we should be expanding and improving these lounges, especially in our major international airports. These facilities are not just rest areas; they are vital sanctuaries for OFWs in transit or in distress,” Revilla said.

Revilla also raised concerns that some DMW employees have had to buy their own equipment due to limited funding, stressing that resources should be strengthened to better protect and serve OFWs.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo45 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 3

PHLPost joins global forum on postal modernization in Dubai

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 4

Sen. Padilla clarifies no ‘middle finger’ gesture during national anthem

18 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 7 4

DOJ not inclined to grant state witness status to Discaya couple in ghost flood control probe

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 3

Sen. Erwin Tulfo bill seeks to regulate foreign travel of gov’t officials under investigation

58 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button