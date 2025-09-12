Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Money Woes: majority of Filipinos still hustling just to survive

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo24 mins ago

Only 14% of Filipinos consider themselves financially “comfortable,” or able to afford most things, while the majority continue to take on extra work to make ends meet, according to the Shopperscope 2025 report released Thursday by Worldpanel by Numerator.

The study showed 75% of respondents said they were “managing” their finances, often through side jobs or additional income streams. This is up from 73% in 2024, with many reporting they are recovering from financial deficits in the past year.

Meanwhile, 11% of Filipinos said they were “struggling” with their current situation.

Worldpanel Shopper Insights director Laurice Obana noted a 10-point increase in Filipinos who believe their financial outlook will improve in the next 12 months.

However, she said consumers remain cautious amid rising grocery and fuel prices, with health and well-being emerging as top concerns for 2025.

The survey, conducted from February to April among 2,000 respondents, classified participants into three groups: comfortable, managing, and struggling.

Worldpanel said the findings suggest Filipinos continue to prioritize value in their purchases, which is expected to drive 4% to 5% growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector this year.

“As financial relief trickles down, though at different stages, Filipinos will continue to practice temperance, balancing savings while still allowing small treats,” Obana said, urging brands to better understand what “value” means for consumers to remain competitive in the market.

