Marcos’ birthday wish: decent life for every Filipino

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his birthday wish is for every Filipino, especially the poor, to live a better life and for the country to reach a future where no one goes hungry.

Speaking to reporters in Phnom Penh at the close of his three-day state visit to Cambodia, Marcos said his wish has been constant since the start of his political career.

“Hindi naman nagbabago ‘yung mga birthday wish ko mula noong simula hanggang ngayon na naging Pangulo ako,” Marcos said.

“At iyon na nga, maging maayos ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, na maituloy natin lahat ng ating proyekto para matulungan lalong-lalo na ‘yung mga mahihirap.”

The President added that his ultimate aspiration is for hunger to be eradicated in the country.

“At ganoon pa rin hindi talaga nagbabago: Sana maabot natin ‘yung aking – at aabutin natin – ‘yung aking pinapangarap na wala ng gutom na Pilipino,” the President added.

Marcos will celebrate his 68th birthday on September 13.

