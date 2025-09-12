KHDA introduces new rules for private school teachers in Dubai

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has rolled out stricter requirements for private school teachers, including new qualifications, conduct standards, and a 90-day rule for those who resign mid-term.

Under the new measures, all incoming teachers must meet KHDA-approved qualifications and experience standards, including those teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies. Current teachers have until September 2028 to comply, while schools on the April academic calendar have until April 2029.

Teachers and school leaders who resign in the middle of a term or semester will be barred from joining another private school in Dubai for 90 days, regardless of whether they serve their notice. The restriction does not apply to those who complete their notice period and leave at the end of a term.

The reforms, outlined in the newly released Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai, are effective immediately for new and transferring educators. The guide seeks to raise teacher quality and reduce mid-year turnover.

Other provisions include mandatory Appointment Notices for every teacher and leader, KHDA Exit Surveys for departing staff, and compulsory induction training covering safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values, and professional ethics. Teachers must also sign a Code of Conduct before starting.

“These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards,” said Dr. Amna Almaazmi, KHDA’s CEO of Growth and Human Development.

The KHDA said briefing sessions will be held for schools, HR professionals, and governing boards to aid implementation. The full guide is available on its website.