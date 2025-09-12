ICC prosecution seeks its own medical expert to assess Duterte’s health

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution has asked to deploy its own medical expert to evaluate former President Rodrigo Duterte’s condition, disputing the defense’s claim that he is unfit to stand trial.

In a redacted filing dated August 28 and released publicly on September 11, prosecutors argued that the defense’s reports cannot be the sole basis for an indefinite adjournment of proceedings.

They stressed that “an additional medical evaluation” was needed and that their expert should have access to the same records provided to the defense team.

The tribunal’s Pre-Trial Chamber I earlier postponed Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing, scheduled for September 23, after his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said the 80-year-old former president suffers from impaired memory, inability to retain new information, and difficulty recalling even close family members and his legal team.

The prosecution countered that the defense’s findings remain “untested” and urged the chamber to reject the bid for indefinite postponement. It said any delay should be “short” and limited to the time needed for the court to decide on Duterte’s fitness.

Prosecutors also pressed the court to hold the confirmation of charges before the end of 2025, noting that 12 batches of evidence have already been submitted and over 300 victims of the drug war have applied to participate in the case.

Duterte is currently detained at the Hague Penitentiary Institution on charges of crimes against humanity over his administration’s anti-drug campaign, which left more than 6,000 people dead in police operations, according to government records. Human rights groups place the toll at up to 30,000, citing unreported cases.