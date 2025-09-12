DOJ not inclined to grant state witness status to Discaya couple in ghost flood control probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it is unlikely to admit Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya as state witnesses in the investigation into alleged ghost flood control projects.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the couple has not been fully forthcoming with information.

“Given what we know, there should be restitution. Kaya sinabi ko kay Senate President (Vicente Sotto III), kung ako, ayoko na ibigay yung status (as state witness), kasi hindi forthcoming,” Remulla told reporters.

“You have to tell the whole truth, hindi pwedeng mamili. Dapat sabihin niya yung buong kasaysayan.”

Remulla added that the DOJ will also assess the possible qualifications of other individuals, such as engineers linked to the anomaly, to serve as government witnesses.

The controversy has also led the Procurement Service–Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) to cancel the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) membership of nine firms tied to the Discayas.

The PS-DBM said it is preparing to delist more companies, including SYMS Construction Trading and Wawao Builder, once the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) issues official blacklisting orders.

The action is pursuant to the New Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 12009), which requires that once an implementing agency blacklists a contractor, its PhilGEPS membership be revoked, disqualifying the firm from all government bidding activities.