DMW recalls Los Angeles labor attaché over flood control project controversy

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has recalled Los Angeles Labor Attaché Macy Maglanque following allegations that she heads a company linked to multi-billion peso flood control projects.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed the move, saying Maglanque was ordered to return to the country to face investigation.

“Today ay nag-issue na tayo ng recall order para harapin niya ang imbestigasyon, kasi ang pahiwatig naman ng ating mahal na Pangulo sa kaniyang [Executive Order] 94 na bumubuo ng komisyon ay honesty, integrity, and service governance at accountability,” Cacdac said in an interview.

Maglanque was identified by Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Sen. Panfilo Lacson as president of MBB Global Properties.

Lacson noted that she is a daughter of Candaba, Pampanga Mayor Rene Maglanque, former president of Globalcrete Builders, the firm allegedly awarded P2.19 billion worth of flood control projects in Bulacan from 2018 to 2024.

The DMW assured that it will implement measures to safeguard integrity within the agency and uphold the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

