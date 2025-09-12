Abu Dhabi court orders jet ski seller to refund Dh55,000 for concealing defects

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a seller to return Dh55,000 to a buyer and pay a Dh3,000 fine after concealing defects in a jet ski sold as “near-new.”

The buyer said he was assured the watercraft had only 14 hours of use. But on its first run, the jet ski overheated, prompting him to send it for inspection.

Mechanics found it had logged 6,987 miles, suffered faulty sensors, and previously recorded 320 hours of use. Investigators also discovered the computer tracking usage hours had been replaced, resetting the meter to zero.

The court ruled the seller misrepresented the condition of the jet ski and emphasized that sellers must disclose actual product conditions when dealing with buyers.