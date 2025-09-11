Latest NewsNews

Viral Photo Shows Alcantara, Marudo, Atayde Together at PBA Game

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago

A viral photo showing Henry Alcantara, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arjo Atayde sitting together at the PBA Season 49 semifinals has stirred a buzz online.

The photo, first posted by Abante News Online on July 9, showed the three men spotted at Game 7 between Ginebra and San Miguel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Actor Daniel Padilla was also seen seated nearby.

Netizens were quick to speculate on the trio’s connection.
“Grabe. Ano yan? Magkakaconnect talaga sila lahat. Si Zanjoe buti hindi nanalo,” wrote one Reddit user. Another commented: “A picture doesn’t lie. Mukha nga silang magkakilala.”

The sighting has raised eyebrows because Alcantara, a former district engineer in Bulacan, has been linked to the controversial flood control scandal. Atayde, meanwhile, was among the lawmakers accused of receiving cuts from projects handled by the Discaya family contractors. Marudo, on the other hand, is the husband of Arjo’s sister, actress Ria Atayde.

As of posting, none of the three have issued a statement about the viral image.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte 6

OVP: Over ₱20M Spent on Travels, No Public Funds Used for Sara Duterte’s Foreign Trips

10 seconds ago
545188912 1086722680294863 548821415430871664 n

4 Illegal Recruiters, Human Traffickers nabbed in Palawan

6 mins ago
546661630 821482357045912 2995214952309271106 n

DOJ Subpoenas Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto in Missing ‘Sabungeros’ Case

16 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Abu Dhabi Court Dismisses Man’s Dh50K Claim Over ‘False’ Complaint

20 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button