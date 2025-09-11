Viral Photo Shows Alcantara, Marudo, Atayde Together at PBA Game

A viral photo showing Henry Alcantara, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arjo Atayde sitting together at the PBA Season 49 semifinals has stirred a buzz online.

The photo, first posted by Abante News Online on July 9, showed the three men spotted at Game 7 between Ginebra and San Miguel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Actor Daniel Padilla was also seen seated nearby.

Netizens were quick to speculate on the trio’s connection.

“Grabe. Ano yan? Magkakaconnect talaga sila lahat. Si Zanjoe buti hindi nanalo,” wrote one Reddit user. Another commented: “A picture doesn’t lie. Mukha nga silang magkakilala.”

The sighting has raised eyebrows because Alcantara, a former district engineer in Bulacan, has been linked to the controversial flood control scandal. Atayde, meanwhile, was among the lawmakers accused of receiving cuts from projects handled by the Discaya family contractors. Marudo, on the other hand, is the husband of Arjo’s sister, actress Ria Atayde.

As of posting, none of the three have issued a statement about the viral image.