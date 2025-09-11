Latest NewsNews

UAE Slams Netanyahu Over Threats to Qatar

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive statements against Qatar, declaring full solidarity with Doha following last week’s Israeli strikes on the Qatari capital.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the security and stability of Qatar are inseparable from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a whole.
“Any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on collective Gulf security,” the statement read.

The UAE also rejected Netanyahu’s threats as “provocative and dangerous,” warning that such rhetoric pushes the region toward greater instability.

Tensions spiked after Israel attempted to assassinate Hamas political leaders with an airstrike on Qatar, drawing widespread outrage across the Middle East.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan immediately flew to Doha in a show of solidarity, where he was welcomed by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

