PH, Qatar Seal Stronger Deal to Protect OFWs

The Philippines and Qatar have agreed to deepen bilateral labor ties to ensure stronger protection for Filipino domestic workers in the Gulf state.

During a ministerial meeting in Doha on September 10, 2025, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with Qatar’s Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri to push forward the Enhanced Reform Program for OFWs.

Cacdac thanked Qatar for hosting over 230,000 Filipinos, while outlining new reforms, including:

Minimum wage hike from USD 400 to at least USD 500

Mandatory “Know Your Employer” protocol

Digital welfare monitoring system

Annual medical check-ups

Stricter ethical recruitment (whitelisting policy)

Expanded support services

Al Marri reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of Filipino workers, noting that details will be further ironed out at the Technical Committee level.

Qatar’s Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund also pledged cooperation with the DMW on insurance claims, reintegration projects, entrepreneurship training, and emergency assistance mechanisms.

Cacdac was joined by Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor and other senior officials during the visit.