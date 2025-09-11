Latest NewsNews

PH, Qatar Seal Stronger Deal to Protect OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

The Philippines and Qatar have agreed to deepen bilateral labor ties to ensure stronger protection for Filipino domestic workers in the Gulf state.

During a ministerial meeting in Doha on September 10, 2025, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with Qatar’s Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri to push forward the Enhanced Reform Program for OFWs.

Cacdac thanked Qatar for hosting over 230,000 Filipinos, while outlining new reforms, including:

  • Minimum wage hike from USD 400 to at least USD 500

  • Mandatory “Know Your Employer” protocol

  • Digital welfare monitoring system

  • Annual medical check-ups

  • Stricter ethical recruitment (whitelisting policy)

  • Expanded support services

Al Marri reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of Filipino workers, noting that details will be further ironed out at the Technical Committee level.

Qatar’s Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund also pledged cooperation with the DMW on insurance claims, reintegration projects, entrepreneurship training, and emergency assistance mechanisms.

Cacdac was joined by Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor and other senior officials during the visit.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20250314 initial appearance duterte 1

‘Hindi na makaalala?’ Lawyer claims Duterte too sick to go to trial

13 seconds ago
546860811 1087331773567287 4285952147260110608 n

DMW Gives ₱3M Aid to Distressed OFWs in Qatar

13 mins ago
iStock 1877219986

Dubai Maid Fined After Dog Bites Teen in Elevator

23 hours ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Upholds Fine for Man Who Defamed Nurse Online

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button