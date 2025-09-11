Latest NewsNews

OVP: Over ₱20M Spent on Travels, No Public Funds Used for Sara Duterte’s Foreign Trips

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) disclosed Thursday that it spent around ₱20.68 million on travel expenses as of July 2025, mostly covering security and close-in personnel, but clarified that no public funds were used for Vice President Sara Duterte’s foreign trips.

According to the agency’s breakdown released ahead of its budget hearing in the House, ₱13.2 million was used for domestic travel, while ₱7.4 million covered international trips of security and agency staff.

“All the travel overseas of the vice president is covered by a travel authority and did not include any public funds,” OVP Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio said.

Data showed Duterte has made 13 foreign trips in 2025, including four visits to The Hague, Netherlands, to see her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained at the International Criminal Court.

The OVP also said its travel budget for 2026 was reduced from ₱31.5 million to ₱20 million, citing standard budget protocols. It remains unclear if Duterte will personally attend the House budget deliberation on Friday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

545188912 1086722680294863 548821415430871664 n

4 Illegal Recruiters, Human Traffickers nabbed in Palawan

7 mins ago
546661630 821482357045912 2995214952309271106 n

DOJ Subpoenas Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto in Missing ‘Sabungeros’ Case

17 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Abu Dhabi Court Dismisses Man’s Dh50K Claim Over ‘False’ Complaint

21 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Throws Out Man’s Dowry Claim Against In-Law

30 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button