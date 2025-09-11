Latest NewsNews

Lacson says flood control anomalies ‘worst’ than pork barrel scam

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Thursday dropped a bombshell, saying the alleged irregularities in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects are “worse than the pork barrel scam.”

Lacson, now chairman of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said the scope of corruption in the flood control projects is “complex and widespread,” making it even harder to investigate than the notorious Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam that rocked Congress years ago.

The pork barrel scam involved billions of pesos in lawmakers’ PDAF funds funneled into fake NGOs for kickbacks.

“This is one of the most challenging cases because it’s so complex and widespread. You don’t know where to start—it’s dizzying,” Lacson told reporters.

The Senate inquiry into the DPWH flood control projects is expected to expose new layers of corruption in the government’s infrastructure spending.

