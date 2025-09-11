Latest NewsNews

‘Hindi na makaalala?’ Lawyer claims Duterte too sick to go to trial

Lawyers of former President Rodrigo Duterte have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to indefinitely suspend proceedings against him, claiming he suffers from severe memory loss and “is not fit to stand trial.”

In a redacted filing dated Sept. 11, defense counsel Nicholas Kaufman said Duterte, 80, is battling “significant cognitive deficiencies” that prevent him from recalling events, places, or even recognizing family and members of his own legal team.

Medical reports from both defense and ICC specialists confirmed his condition is progressive and unlikely to improve, leaving him unable to instruct lawyers or testify about the alleged crimes committed during his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte was surrendered to ICC custody in March and faces crimes against humanity charges over the thousands of killings under his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The ICC has so far postponed his confirmation of charges hearing, which was initially set for Sept. 23, but has not yet decided on the defense request for an indefinite halt.

