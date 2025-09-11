Dubai Court Throws Out Man’s Dowry Claim Against In-Law

A husband who sued his late wife’s relative for Dh40,000 in unpaid dowry has lost his case after a UAE civil court ruled he failed to provide enough evidence.

The man claimed that only half of the Dh80,000 dowry had been delivered to his wife, while the remaining Dh40,000 stayed with her relative, who allegedly promised to return it.

He demanded repayment with 9% annual interest, Dh10,000 in compensation, and coverage of legal fees—arguing that the funds were meant for his wife but were never handed over.

But judges rejected his arguments, ruling that the burden of proof was on him. The court stressed that “debts do not exist unless proven,” dismissing the lawsuit and ordering the husband to pay case costs.