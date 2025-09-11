DOJ Subpoenas Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto in Missing ‘Sabungeros’ Case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally issued subpoenas to Charlie “Atong” Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto, former NCRPO chief Lt. Gen. Joenel Estomo, and several others in connection with the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts (“sabungeros”).

According to DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano, process servers began delivering the subpoenas Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday, September 10.

The subpoenas stem from a preliminary report by the National Prosecution Service, naming around 59 to 60 respondents, including 19 policemen.

The first hearing is set for September 18, where the respondents will face preliminary investigation over multiple murder, kidnapping with serious illegal detention, and other charges.