DMW Gives ₱3M Aid to Distressed OFWs in Qatar

A total of 44 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar received ₱3 million worth of financial aid through the DMW AKSYON Fund, following the visit of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

The assistance covered medical expenses and personal needs of the workers, many of whom are facing health conditions.

Cacdac assured them of the government’s continued support, citing the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize the welfare and well-being of OFWs.

“The President values the sacrifices and contributions of every OFW. We are committed to providing responsive and comprehensive assistance, especially in times of greatest need,” Cacdac said.

