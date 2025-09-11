Discaya Cool With Michael V.’s ‘Ciala Dismaya’ Spoof

No hard feelings! Businesswoman Sarah Discaya is not offended by Michael V.’s trending impersonation of her as “Ciala Dismaya,” her lawyer confirmed Wednesday.

The parody, which went viral on social media, featured Bitoy in eyeglasses, a beauty mark under the nose, peach lipstick, a white coat, and a long umbrella—referencing Discaya’s Rolls-Royce with a built-in umbrella that she once flaunted in an interview.

In a DZBB interview, Atty. Cornelio Samaniego III said his client took the spoof in stride.

“Okay lang sa kanya. Idol ko nga si Sir Bitoy,” the lawyer said.

He added that Discaya had no “violent reaction” to the comedy act.

“Trabaho niya ‘yan. Kung ako abogado, trabaho ko ito. Si Sir Michael, komedyante—doon siya kilala. So bakit tayo magagalit?” he said.

Netizens had earlier noted Bitoy’s uncanny resemblance to Discaya after her Senate Blue Ribbon Committee appearance—before the parody even aired.