Latest NewsNews

Discaya Cool With Michael V.’s ‘Ciala Dismaya’ Spoof

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

No hard feelings! Businesswoman Sarah Discaya is not offended by Michael V.’s trending impersonation of her as “Ciala Dismaya,” her lawyer confirmed Wednesday.

The parody, which went viral on social media, featured Bitoy in eyeglasses, a beauty mark under the nose, peach lipstick, a white coat, and a long umbrella—referencing Discaya’s Rolls-Royce with a built-in umbrella that she once flaunted in an interview.

In a DZBB interview, Atty. Cornelio Samaniego III said his client took the spoof in stride.
“Okay lang sa kanya. Idol ko nga si Sir Bitoy,” the lawyer said.

He added that Discaya had no “violent reaction” to the comedy act.
“Trabaho niya ‘yan. Kung ako abogado, trabaho ko ito. Si Sir Michael, komedyante—doon siya kilala. So bakit tayo magagalit?” he said.

Netizens had earlier noted Bitoy’s uncanny resemblance to Discaya after her Senate Blue Ribbon Committee appearance—before the parody even aired.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte 6

OVP: Over ₱20M Spent on Travels, No Public Funds Used for Sara Duterte’s Foreign Trips

40 seconds ago
545188912 1086722680294863 548821415430871664 n

4 Illegal Recruiters, Human Traffickers nabbed in Palawan

7 mins ago
546661630 821482357045912 2995214952309271106 n

DOJ Subpoenas Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto in Missing ‘Sabungeros’ Case

17 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Abu Dhabi Court Dismisses Man’s Dh50K Claim Over ‘False’ Complaint

21 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button