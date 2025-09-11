Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Court Dismisses Man’s Dh50K Claim Over ‘False’ Complaint

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo21 mins ago

A man who sued a woman for Dh50,000 in damages after she accused him of committing an indecent act has lost his case, with the Civil Family Court ruling her complaint was legitimate.

The plaintiff argued that since he was acquitted in a criminal case, the woman’s report must have been false and malicious, claiming he endured detention, hospitalisation, and emotional distress.

But judges disagreed, stressing that his acquittal came only because of insufficient evidence, not because the accusation was fabricated.

The court said the woman was merely exercising her legal right to file a complaint and found no abuse of process. The lawsuit was dismissed, and the man was ordered to pay court costs.

