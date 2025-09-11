4 Illegal Recruiters, Human Traffickers nabbed in Palawan

Four suspected illegal recruiters and human traffickers were arrested in a major joint operation after luring job seekers with fake promises of employment as Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) and “spammers” in Southeast Asia.

The suspects, identified as Rajib Ibrahim Dedik, Romard Amalya Francisco, Ramel Aligno Acojedo, and Feraida Rosario, all residents of Palawan, were taken into custody in a sting operation conducted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), PNP Maritime Group, Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC), and Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO).

Authorities said the group promised salaries of USD 800 to USD 1,000 per month for supposed jobs in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand. But the real plan was to deploy victims to crypto-currency scam hubs.

“Illegal recruiters and human trafficking syndicates continue to deceive our people who only want to work abroad for their families’ future. We will not stop until these operations are shut down,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

The raid also led to the rescue of 13 victims, who were about to be trafficked out of the country.

The suspects now face charges of syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment and promoting trafficking in persons. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify other accomplices.

The DMW urged Filipinos to only apply through licensed recruitment agencies and to beware of job offers that sound “too good to be true,” warning that these are often scams.