UAE Shuts 11 Illegal Maid Agencies in Al Ain

Authorities in the UAE have closed 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain after receiving “numerous complaints” from residents, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced.

Working with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), MoHRE found that the offices were operating without licences or under permits not valid in Abu Dhabi. Legal, financial, and administrative penalties have been imposed, and the cases referred to the Public Prosecution.

Residents complained that the illegal agencies failed to meet commitments made to families and employers.

MoHRE reminded the public to transact only with licensed offices, noting that a full list is available on its website. Reports of violations can be filed via MoHRE’s hotline 600590000, the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre’s toll-free number 80084, or through official digital channels.

Earlier this year, MoHRE penalised 40 recruitment offices nationwide over 140 confirmed violations and shut down 77 unlicensed social media accounts in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Officials vowed continued monitoring of recruitment offices to protect families, workers, and the labour system.

