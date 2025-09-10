UAE reaffirms support to Qatar following Israel attack

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar after Israel’s controversial strike on Qatari territory.

During his fraternal visit to Doha, Sheikh Mohamed met with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, where the two leaders discussed strong bilateral ties and the regional fallout of the attack.

Calling the strike a “criminal attack” and a “violation of sovereignty and international law,” Sheikh Mohamed warned that such actions pose a serious threat to security, stability, and peace in the region.

He also praised Sheikh Tamim’s efforts to promote peace and stability across the Middle East.

The UAE President was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior royals and ministers. Sheikh Tamim personally bid him farewell at Hamad International Airport at the conclusion of the visit.