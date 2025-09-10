Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in Qatar advises Filipinos to stay indoors after Israeli strike in Doha

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has advised Filipinos to remain indoors following an Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted senior Hamas leaders.

“In view of recent developments in Doha, the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in the State of Qatar urges all Filipino nationals to remain calm, monitor news from credible sources, and heed the advice of local authorities,” the embassy said in an advisory issued late Tuesday.

It also urged Filipinos to “stay indoors and avoid public spaces unless absolutely necessary.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Israel struck residential buildings housing several members of Hamas’ Political Bureau in Doha.

The ministry denounced the attack as a “cowardly” and “criminal assault” that violates international law and norms, warning that it posed a serious threat to the safety of Qataris and residents.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior later said the situation had been secured and urged the public to rely only on official sources of information.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it was a “precise operation” against Hamas leadership. It added that measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and additional intelligence.

