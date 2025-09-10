Latest NewsNews

‘Nakakahiya’ De Lima, Gatchalian reacts on South Korea’s loan cancellation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and ML Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima slammed as “nakakahiya” the report that South Korean President Lee Jae-myung allegedly halted the processing of a ₱28-billion infrastructure loan for the Philippines due to corruption allegations.

“Since na sabi nila, ayaw na nilang magpahiram o suspended muna ang pahiram dahil sa corruption, nakakahiya ‘yan,” Gatchalian said, warning that foreign partners may lose trust in funding Philippine infrastructure projects amid ongoing DPWH controversies.

De Lima, for her part, said other nations have reason to doubt the Philippines’ ability to implement projects cleanly:
“Tama lang na magduda ang ibang mga bansa… Ipambibili lang ng mga Lamborghini at SUV ng mga demonyo sa gobyerno at kanilang mga kasabwat na kapitalista ang utang na binabayaran ng mga naghihirap na Pilipino.”

Both lawmakers stressed the need to restore public trust and foreign confidence, citing how corruption scandals could derail bridges, railways, and road development.

The Department of Finance, however, clarified that no such loan agreement exists with South Korea, despite Lee’s viral Facebook post.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1877219986

Dubai Maid Fined After Dog Bites Teen in Elevator

16 seconds ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Upholds Fine for Man Who Defamed Nurse Online

5 mins ago
546419846 1223995713089452 8054129721594535174 n

UAE reaffirms support to Qatar following Israel attack

19 mins ago
546459836 1238779928290220 6826003704567484174 n

BOC suspects 8 Discaya luxury cars ‘smuggled’

58 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button