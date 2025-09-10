‘Nakakahiya’ De Lima, Gatchalian reacts on South Korea’s loan cancellation

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and ML Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima slammed as “nakakahiya” the report that South Korean President Lee Jae-myung allegedly halted the processing of a ₱28-billion infrastructure loan for the Philippines due to corruption allegations.

“Since na sabi nila, ayaw na nilang magpahiram o suspended muna ang pahiram dahil sa corruption, nakakahiya ‘yan,” Gatchalian said, warning that foreign partners may lose trust in funding Philippine infrastructure projects amid ongoing DPWH controversies.

De Lima, for her part, said other nations have reason to doubt the Philippines’ ability to implement projects cleanly:

“Tama lang na magduda ang ibang mga bansa… Ipambibili lang ng mga Lamborghini at SUV ng mga demonyo sa gobyerno at kanilang mga kasabwat na kapitalista ang utang na binabayaran ng mga naghihirap na Pilipino.”

Both lawmakers stressed the need to restore public trust and foreign confidence, citing how corruption scandals could derail bridges, railways, and road development.

The Department of Finance, however, clarified that no such loan agreement exists with South Korea, despite Lee’s viral Facebook post.